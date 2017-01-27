Florida City Gas offers rebates, savings

It’s becoming more common to see your local natural gas utility installing underground natural gas pipe in your neighborhood — and for residents like Roberto Barretto, these pipelines are bringing substantial savings.

After speaking to his contractor about natural gas, Barretto switched his pool heater, clothes dryer and tankless water heater to gas.

“We’re saving a good $50 a month on our electric bill,” Barretto said.

He’s not alone. While the costs of gasoline and other fuels have gone up, residential customers of Florida City Gas can still expect an average bill of $24 a month, 27 percent less than a decade ago. These cost savings are the key reason customers are switching to natural gas. Companies like Florida City Gas are increasing outreach efforts to make residents aware of the substantial rebates offered for upgrading or adding natural gas services to their homes.

Florida City Gas offers generous mail-in rebate incentives of up to $1,700 for customers who replace old natural gas appliances or switch to natural gas. The company also offers incentives for developers and businesses. More than 9,000 customers took advantage of these rebates in 2015.

Investing in its customers is not a new concept for Florida City Gas, which has a rich history of serving the community since its start in 1946. Serving more than 107,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Miami-Dade, Broward, West Palm Beach, Hendry, Port St. Lucie, Indian River and Brevard counties, the company plans to continue investing in more than 3,600 miles of natural gas pipeline.

Recently, Florida City Gas launched the SAFE (Safety, Access and Facility Enhancement) program, a 10-year program that allows for the replacement and relocation of approximately 250 miles of natural gas pipeline across the state. The company values safety above all else and is committed to providing the safest possible delivery of natural gas and excellent service to the communities it serves, say its representatives.

Florida City Gas is proud of its outstanding safety record that has led to reliable growth. The company currently is developing an expansion into the Village of Pinecrest and is looking at new projects to introduce natural gas in other areas.

For more information, visit Floridacitygasrebates