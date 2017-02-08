Join your neighbors every Tuesday and Saturday for a tranquil and engaging Yoga in the Park class. Yoga in the Park is a 60-minute outdoor low impact fitness class which offers a unique and relaxing atmosphere that focuses on improving flexibility and muscle strength, respiration, energy and overall wellness.

This program invites individuals of all ages and fitness levels to participate and focuses on the exploration of personal limits without striving for physical perfection. Each outdoor class is led by an experienced and certified instructor.

Class is offered Tuesdays at 6 PM and Saturdays at 9 AM at Fuchs Park, 6445 SW 81st Street, and runs through the month of April. The City of South Miami Parks and Recreation Department offers a family rate of $60 per month (up to four family members), individual monthly rates of $35 a month, or a $7 per class drop-in rate. Please contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (305)668-3876 or via email at parks@southmiamifl.gov for more information.