“Green” Mayor’s Relationship With  FPL Raises Concerns

Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) is widely criticized as being a too powerful monopoly that focuses more on profits than it does on its customers. They have often come under target by many environmentalist groups and green advocates. As a result, many have been left scratching their heads when, Phillip Stoddard of the City of South Miami who has created a political career out of championing green initiatives and renewable resources supported legislation that overwhelmingly benefited the company. Stoddard’s Facebook page is in fact littered with Green propaganda and articles chastising and criticizing FPL and other energy companies.

After all, the electricity powerhouse works to negotiate deals with cities and hires lobbyist as their advocate to influence the decisions of these cities and squeeze out as much benefit for the company as possible. However, people now are looking past Mayor Stoddard’s political jargon and scrutinizing his clandestine relationship with company.

Under Stoddard’s leadership, the city not only agreed to a 30-year franchise agreement with FPL that included no concessions but they also hired the same lobbyist, Fausto Gomez, whose career has been plagued with questions regarding his ethics.

While it is common for FPL to franchise deals with local municipalities, those deals usually extend three to five years and typically include concessions made to the city. City’s negotiate extensively with FPL to leverage the relationship and request specific commitments from the company usually geared to the city’s betterment or beautification. These concessions are above and beyond the fees FPL agrees to pay the city as part of any agreement.

However, the agreement that the City of South Miami agreed to with FPL made no provision for concessions and extended far beyond what is normally acceptable. And yet the city’s “green” mayor, who lists “keeping FPL’s transmission lines off US-1 and the future Underline” as one of his campaign priorities, supported the unusual move. In 2014, after 18 months of negotiations, the City of South Miami agreed to the 30-year franchise deal with the electricity company passing the ordinance with a 4-1 vote. Only Commissioner Gabriel Edmond dissented. Stoddard supported the ordinance despite the lack of concessions that could have protected the city from those same transmission lines.

Mayor Stoddard praised the deal, despite trying to repeatedly vilify the company in an attempt to play to voters. When the agreement was signed, Stoddard was quoted in the Miami Herald acknowledging that he did not like 30-year agreements but that he would make an exception for this one.

The Mayor has often positioned FPL as an adversary to the city but the relationship actually seems to be simpatico, especially since they both had the same man working on their behalf and interest during negotiations.

In 2015, less than a year after the city’s agreement with FPL, Gomez’s (who is also contracted by FPL) contract was renewed for three years and made automatically renewable for an additional two years. The three-year contract was worth $162,000 but Gomez’s fees have recently been increased by a third. The fact that Gomez was also representing FPL during the franchise negotiations appears to have been known by Stoddard and other South Miami officials who hired Gomez anyway. It is also widely known that this is not the first time Gomez has been caught up in what could be considered a conflict of interest.

In November 2016, the Miami Herald reported that Gomez had been hired as a private lobbyist for Miami-Dade with the mission of pushing transit legislation however, he had client paying more, MDX. A report from the county’s ethics board condemned Gomez, for not disclosing the “potential conflict.” Then just this July, Gomez was accused keeping more than $1 million dollars as profit from a taxpayer funded anti-hazing program that only 95 students enrolled in over the course of two years.

The fact that as the city’s mayor, Stoddard would make a concerted effort to be seen as a virtual Robin Hood in his fight with the powerhouse monopoly but in fact supported an ordinance that clearly favored FPL has many calling foul. Then to go so far as to not only hire Gomez despite his reputation, but also renew and increase the amount the contract when there is a potential conflict is concerning many. It seems that the current Mayor City of South Miami is having a significant disconnect between his actions and words.