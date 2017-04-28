This slideshow requires JavaScript.

While not everyone associates Latin food with healthy eating, a dazzling array of heart-friendly Latin cuisine was on display at the GUSTO event April 26 on the 25th floor of the Conrad Hilton.

The event, co-sponsored by Hilton, Latino Magazine and Telemundo to benefit the American Heart Association (AHA) attracted more than 150 guests and hungry well wishers to celebrate healthy Latino cuisine and sample the favorite dishes of Miami’s best culinary talent.

Miami is one for four cities across the country hosting the event annually. A previous event in Austin will be followed in Chicago and New York Later this year, said Latino Magazine Editor and Publisher Alfredo Estrada.

“On behalf of the [heart] Association, we want to celebrate the diversity of the Latino culture through its cuisine,” said Austin-based Estrada, a Cuban–American with strong ties to the Miami community. “We are working with several chefs throughout the country promoting the healthy aspect of Latino food, which can be achieved if the dishes are prepared in a healthy way.”

South Miami real estate attorney Alex Almazan, a national volunteer and former board member for the AHA echoed Estrada’s sentiments on the importance of healthy eating in the Latin community, where the prevalence of diabetes and heart ailments is high.

“It [AHA] is an amazing, science-based organization,” said Almazan, an American born Cuban whose family has a history of heart disease. “They put so much back directly into research.”

GUSTO is also active in communities on the educational front: In addition to hosting gala events, it prepares “teaching gardens,” a kit for schools that instructs children how to create a garden to promote nutrition.

“This is central to the theme− Latin food is perceived as unhealthy, but it can be [healthy] through recipes and in terms of the preparation,” said Estrada, who introduced foodie rock star Santiago Gomez, owner of Tacology on Brickell Avenue to the crowd as one top chef preparing his menu in a nutritious way.

“We need everyone’s help to control the problem of obesity in the Latino community.”

For more information on GUSTO and its sponsorships, please contact Alfredo Estrada at 512-483-1898