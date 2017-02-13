South Miami may not be known as a live-music Mecca, but that could all change – very soon. More and more restaurants are embracing the idea of enhancing your dining experience with live music. It’s the ultimate way to engage with your community and do something for a change that you can’t find on the internet! So, when you want to go out but you don’t want to go far, check out these wonderful local venues:

Station 5

“New American” cuisine and a full bar with special attention to the handcrafted cocktail.

Jazz & blues by Ferro every Wednesday night starting at 7 p.m.

5845 Sunset Drive

www.station5miami.com

305-668-7405

Il Vaporetto

Serving exquisite Italian classics, seafood, meats, and more.

Jazz Duo outside Fridays & Saturdays, from 6 p.m. through April

5894 Sunset Drive

www.ilvaporetto-restaurant.com

305-763-8004

Casa Cuba Restaurant

Serving up classic Cuban fare and live bands every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

5859 SW 73rd Street

www.casacubarestaurant.com

305-709-1214

Sunset Tavern @ Deli Lane

Well-priced tavern menu and a great Jazz band on Wednesdays; take a break for Karaoke on Thursdays; and then back to folk, jazz, and rock on Fridays and Saturdays (visit their Facebook for updates at www.facebook.com/DeliLaneMiami/).

7230 SW 59th Ave.

www.delilane.com/sunset-tavern/

305-665-0606

Tea & Poets

So8uth Miami’s new favorite place to “just be.” Most Wednesdays feature Open Mic Night, and live entertainment of all kinds can pop up at any time. Make a stop on your SoMi soiree.

Shops at Sunset Place

www.facebook.com/TeaAndPoets/

786-216-7201

Bougainvilleas Old Florida

They don’t fool around with food. And are focused on bringing the hottest live music acts Tuesdays through Sundays with a variety of styles including Jazz, R & B, Latin Funk, Reggae, and Rock.

bougiesbar.com

7221 SW 58th Ave.

305-669-8577

Shops at Sunset Place

Presenting University of Miami “Cool Frost Jazz” every Saturday, 6-9 p.m. at the Grotto Fountain.

Tropical Audubon Society

Presenting their annual Conservation Concert series in the backyard of the historic Doc Thomas House, Feb. 25, at 5530 Sunset. Dr. Solar Dogs, the popular local and seriously talented 4-piece acoustic band, returns to light up the Keystone Stage for the seventh year running. The all-strings group performs a wide-ranging repertoire of “Americana” music that includes traditional, contemporary and original material. Michael Stock, host of WLRN’s Folk and Acoustic Music program, describes Solar Dogs as “the definitive South Florida sound.”

Town Kitchen & Bar, Rok Brgr and Georges

Last but not least, these popular South Miami establishments each feature a DJ spinning dance music every weekend, all weekend.

The best way to keep live music in the community is to patronize the places that offer it. Have fun.