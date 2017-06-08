You know the drill…try this diet, try that one…quit this diet, quit that one! Frustrating, we know. The solution is quite simple. In fact, it’s actually wiser not to have losing weight as your goal, especially if you have trouble sticking to a program. Why not focus on being healthy to start and worry about the weight loss once you’ve got some healthy habits under your belt?

Simple Ways to Move Your Body

You can start the process of being healthy by adding a little more activity to your life. If you’re not ready for a structured program, start small. Every little bit counts and it all adds up to burning more calories.

Turn off the TV. Once a week, turn off the TV and do something a little more physical with your family. Play games, take a walk…almost anything will be more active than sitting on the couch.

Walk more. Look for small ways to walk more. When you get the mail, take a walk around the block, take the dog for an extra outing each day or walk on your treadmill for 5 minutes before getting ready for work.

Do some chores. Working in the garden, raking leaves, sweeping the floor…these kinds of activities may not be ‘vigorous’ exercise, but they can keep you moving while getting your house in order.

Pace while you talk. When you’re on the phone, pace around or even do some cleaning while gabbing. This is a great way to stay moving while doing something you enjoy.

Be aware. Make a list of all the physical activities you do on a typical day. If you find that the bulk of your time is spent sitting, make another list of all the ways you could move more–getting up each hour to stretch or walk, walk the stairs at work, etc.

Eating Well Without Being Miserable

Eating well, or even just making simple improvements, is a critical component of a healthy lifestyle. Not only does cleaner eating help with weight management, it also improves health and quality of life as you age.

It’s not rocket science, you already know you should eat more fruits and vegetables and less processed foods. It’s likely you already have a mental list of things you know you should do, but again, making too many changes at once can backfire. Going on a restricted diet may cause cravings for the very foods you’re trying to avoid.

A smarter approach is to find ways to make daily incremental changes. A few ideas for implementing change:

Eat more fruit. Add it to your cereal, your salads, and dinners or make it a dessert. Fruit is also a great snack in between meals.

Sneak in more veggies. Add them wherever you can–add tomato and/or cucumber to a sandwich, peppers on your pizza; creativity is key. Keep precut veggies ready for quick snacks. As an aside; if you have trouble getting your kids to eat their veggies we’ve discovered an excellent product: Cocoa Motion, a non GMO chocolate superfood blend made with 12 fruits and veggies. They won’t know they’re eating veggies and it tastes delish. For South Florida locations or to buy online go to www.lynqlifecom

Switch to a lighter salad dressing. Use balsamic vinegar, lemon or lime juice, etc. and you’ll automatically eat fewer calories.

Eat low-fat or fat-free dairy. Switching to skim milk or fat-free yogurt is another simple way to consume fewer calories without much change.

Make substitutions. Check your cabinets or fridge and pick 3 foods you eat regularly. Next time you’re at the store, find and buy the healthier version.

In summation, a healthy lifestyle doesn’t have to mean drastic change. In fact, major change almost always leads to failure. Incremental change may seem like a slow process but we adapt to change better when it doesn’t require a “life overhaul”. Pick one thing, let the rest of your life and habits stay the same. Once you accomplish one then try another. You may be surprised how small changes really can make a difference.

