We’ve all heard it before…that phrase ‘healthy lifestyle’ has been bandied about for years, but what exactly does it mean and how do we achieve it?

Everyone knows the obvious traits displayed by someone who takes care of themselves and is considered “healthy”. He or she doesn’t smoke, they maintain a stable weight, they eat plenty of fruits, vegetables and fiber and, of course, they exercise on a regular basis.

Alas, there are also additional variables involved. A healthy person tends to manage their stress better, seemingly always gets a good night’s sleep, doesn’t overindulge or doesn’t drink too much, they’re active…basically, a healthy person adheres to the old adage…everything in moderation.

It seems like a heavy burden having to juggle and maintain all those variables in our hustle bustle world; but the good news is, you don’t have to make drastic changes. In fact, drastic changes almost always lead to failure. The real secret is to implement small changes – take the stairs, add fruit to your cereal, have an extra glass of water, skip dessert, avoid fried foods, or maybe just simply say no to seconds!

There are numerous things you can do to create a healthier lifestyle, but rule #1 is always JUST MOVE! And truthfully, that doesn’t necessarily mean going to the gym, exercise is movement.

Here’s Why You Need To Move More:

Whether it’s a family bike ride or running a 10k, activity is considered exercise and when you move more than normal, it counts. It’s terrific if you can spend time in the gym – meaning you’re in there sweating, you’re in the “zone” reaching your target heart rate, and/or doing something that strengthens your body. But it doesn’t always have to be that way. Moderate physical activities such as gardening, washing the car, walking the dog, or even just playing outside with the kids can make a real difference.

The Benefits of Moving More

The great thing about moving is that just a few minutes a day can have lasting benefits, many of which you may not even be aware of. Just some of the benefits include:

→Reduces the risk of heart disease, stroke, and diabetes

→Improves joint stability

→Increases and improves range of motion

→Helps maintain flexibility as you age

→Maintains bone mass

→Prevents osteoporosis and fractures

→Improves mood and reduces symptoms of anxiety and depression

→Enhances self-esteem

→Improves memory in aging populations

→Reduces stress

So isn’t it time you got off that couch, pushed yourself away from your desk, grabbed the remote and shut off the TV, or logged off Facebook or Instagram. Truthfully, even if you opt for small incremental changes and focus on being healthy to start, you will experience some pretty significant health benefits.

For now, work on mastering some of the healthy habits mentioned and before you turn your focus to weight loss, (next article!). Go ahead; get started on that road to a long, healthy, and enjoyable life.

