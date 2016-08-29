This year’s Junior Spiny Lobster King is truly a successful hunter – Hunter Glenn, that is. And his dad Artie couldn’t be more proud.

“I didn’t even have a chance to anchor the boat off Key Biscayne and he already snares the first-place lobster,” a 2.75 pounder from a depth of just 4 feet.” This is an exciting feat in itself as most lobsters of this size are found much deeper, at 10 to 20 feet of water.

As winner of the Junior Division of the 7th Annual Miami Spiny Lobster Tournament, July 27-28, 15-year-old Hunter took home the $50 grand prize – and enough lobsters on the first day of the tourney to feed his entire family.

“Everyone enjoyed his catch, his mom, cousins, aunts, and uncles,” reports Artie, “well, everyone but Hunter himself. Irony is, he can’t even eat a bite of what he catches because of an allergy.” A student at Southwest Miami Senior High School, Hunter is a second-time winner, having also placed in last year’s tourney.