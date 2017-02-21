Florida East Coast Industries, in partnership with the Friends of Ludlam Trail and Miami-Dade County, will host its2nd Annual “Ludlam Lights” Lantern Parade and Festival at South Miami High school on Saturday, February 25th at 5pm. The festival will also celebrate the project’s newly announced funding partners, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and The Miami Foundation. The parade was rescheduled from its December 2016 date due to rain.

The trail aims to create a continuous bike and pedestrian path, and greenspace that will provide 30,000 residents with a direct link to five schools, six parks, and a 30-mile trail network. Knight Foundation’s contribution of $250,000 and The Miami Foundation’s $25,000 match will go directly towards the development of the master plan for the public portions of the trail.

“By linking residents across Miami with the city’s urban core, as well as schools, recreation and alternative transit, the Ludlam Trail will help to build a more vibrant, connected Miami,” said Matt Haggman, Knight Foundation program director for Miami. “It will provide a new space for people from different backgrounds and income levels to connect and make our city more of a place where talent thrives and people want to live and work.”

The event will feature festive luminaries to light the trail from 56th street to 68th street where participants will receive free lanterns, refreshments and giveaways. The event hub will feature live music from the 540s, cooking demonstrations and Lincoln’s Beard Brewing, Co. will be onsite to serve free samples of their craft beer brews.

Ludlam Lights will also showcase the project’s newest neighboring partners, the Bird Road Art District (BRAD). Artists from BRAD will serve as judges for the lantern-making contest for students (K-12) and adults. Top student lanterns will be awarded $50 and the best adult-designed lantern can win up to $300.

“Support from Knight Foundation and The Miami Foundation only furthers our vision for the Ludlam Trail to transform the South Florida landscape in a meaningful way,” said Peter Rabbino, President of the Friends of Ludlam Trail. “Ludlam Lights is our way to illuminate the project’s benefits for the community.”

The Miami Foundation is the presenting sponsor of Ludlam Lights.

“Running right through the heart of Miami-Dade County, the Ludlam Trail is a community investment set to connect thousands of Miamians and enhance their quality of life,” said Javier Alberto Soto, president and CEO of The Miami Foundation. “Ludlam Lights is a beautiful opportunity to literally shine a light on the need to activate this corridor and public spaces.”

At Ludlam Lights, crowds are encouraged to bring their own decorated lanterns for an illuminated parade and festival along the trail with activities including live music, food trucks, holiday treats and an award ceremony for the best lantern designs at the event site at 6856 SW 53rd Street, Miami, FL 33155.

Ongoing collaborations with key partners for the Ludlam Trail activation event series will continue on into 2017 with programming that will celebrate the neighborhoods along the corridor and the initiative to convert this underutilized land into a public space.

“The success of the Ludlam Trail activation events showcases the community’s desire to come together in this public space,” said Vincent Signorello, President and CEO of Florida East Coast Industries. “We are thankful for partnerships with the Knight Foundation and The Miami Foundation to make the collaborative vision for the trail a reality.”