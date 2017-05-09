Rodriguez will oversee marketing and branding campaigns for The Shops at Sunset Place providing unparalleled expertise in marketing strategy and event management.

The Shops at Sunset Place, an open-air shopping complex offering retail shops, a movie theater and casual eateries in the heart of South Miami, has named Magena Rodriguez as its Marketing Manager. In her new role, Rodriguez will manage the day-to-day marketing needs of the center, provide ongoing tenant support, and create and execute event partnerships and programming initiatives benefitting The Shops at Sunset Place and its surrounding community.

Rodriguez is a seasoned marketing professional that brings over 12 years of expertise in retail, hotel, and tourism marketing. She has led marketing and branding campaigns on behalf of some of the most recognizable brands in South Florida including Macy’s and Dolphin Mall.

Prior to joining The Shops at Sunset Place, Rodriguez served as the regional tourism marketing manager for Macy’s. In this position, she developed strategies to drive domestic and international visitor traffic to the Southeastern region of the U.S. by partnering with travel and tourism industry leaders. Prior to Macy’s, she served as a marketing and tourism coordinator for Dolphin Mall, a Taubman Company, where she planned community events and worked with tourism partners to promote and drive visitors to the center.

“Magena joins our team as we prepare to undertake the redevelopment of Shops at Sunset Place. With several community and center-focused programming initiatives already in motion, we are excited to have her spearheading marketing efforts at the property,” says Alex Schreer, Vice President of Marketing at Grass River Property. “Magena’s experience creating effective marketing campaigns that drive consumer traffic and engage the community will be a major asset to the success of our marketing and branding efforts.”

Rodriguez holds a bachelor’s degree in Hospitality & Tourism Management from Florida International University. She is a South Florida native born of Cuban parents.

