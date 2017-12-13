Miami Beach is in High-Gear Again with Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety

Pedestrian and bicycle accidents are more likely to result in fatal or serious injuries than any other types of accidents. In an effort to reduce such fatalities, the City of Miami Beach has put into place a bicycle and pedestrian safety initiative to bring about change and lessen the number of accidents between motor vehicles and cyclists/pedestrians through education and enforcement.

For the fifth year in a row, the Miami Beach Police Department is conducting a pedestrian and bicycle safety enforcement campaign thanks to a $35,000 grant from the Florida Department of Transportation and University of South Florida.

This December, High Visibility Enforcement (HVE) Detail Squads will educate people at high-traffic intersections on safe behaviors. HVE squads will soon progress to issuing warnings, followed by citations. Detail squads are strategically placed throughout the city based upon analysis of accident sites from the MBPD Accident Investigation Unit.

The main objective of this grant is to use law enforcement support to educate and enforce safe pedestrian, bicyclist and driver behaviors that will reduce traffic crashes and fatalities. In addition to enforcement, the city has included cyclist and pedestrian safety messages on social media, MBTV, major event period collateral, MB magazine, and e-newsletters.