Miami’s Spiny Lobster Tournament Coming Up

Lobster mini-season is just around the corner and there are prizes to be won as Deli Lane Café and Sunset Tavern host their 8th annual Miami Spiny Lobster Tournament mini season on July 26th and 27th, 2017 followed by LOBSTER WEIGH-IN PARTY July 29th @ SUNSET TAVERN @5pm. This event will benefit Stiltsville’s “Let’s Take the Kids Fishing”.

The tournament – which regularly features lobsters tipping the scales at 10 lbs. or more has attracted hundreds of competitors over the years. Registration is open now for the fun-filled family event featuring a Trophy & $500 cash prize for the first- place lobster king or queen. There are 7 diverse ways to win including a cash prize for the smallest legal lobster. Sign up today for some South Florida fun in the sun and help a Miami landmark event. Children are invited to participate and will compete in a special junior division, also featuring trophy & cash prizes. For the photo buffs, there’s a PHOTO CONTEST. Bring your best photo representing Miami Spiny Lobster Mini Season 2017 to the weigh-in party and you could be a winner (photos will be judged by customers present so bring all your friends). This year there is a new category 3 Man ‘Bugging Bandits’, total weight 3 of your biggest bugs.

As part of the celebration on July 29th, Deli Lane Café and Sunset Tavern will feature a Special Lobster Menu- Lobster Fritters, Lobster Tacos, Lobster Po’ Boy, Lobster Quesadilla, Lobster Bisque & Lobster Pizza. There will be live music, raffle drawing, crab races, happy hour prices, logo shirts, hats & koozies for sale and more.

Registration is currently open at Deli Lane (7230 S.W. 59th Ave., South Miami, FL 33143). The registration rate is $65 per adult; the junior division registration is $20. There will be a Captain’s Meeting at Sunset Tavern on July 21st at 5pm to go over safety requirements, rules of the lobster tournament and photo contest information.

Register now to compete on July 26th and 27th for cash prizes