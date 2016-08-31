New Orthopedic Practice Promises an Unparalleled Patient Experience

Hand and upper extremity orthopedic surgeons Roberto Miki, M.D., and Daniel Alfonso, M.D., have joined forces to open a new practice – Miki & Alfonso Hand and Upper Extremity Center, located at Sunset Medical Plaza. The Miami natives hold deep ties in the community and have served patients in their hometown for nearly six years. Their new Center embodies their commitment to provide patients with highquality clinical care and customer service. “Our focus is to deliver an outstanding experience,” said Dr. Alfonso.

“Our wait times are short, our support staff is courteous and personable and we spend quality time with our patients.”

Patients can schedule same-day or next-day appointments, and referring doctors often send their patients to the practice to receive prompt, expert care. The spacious, well-appointed and well-managed Sunset Medical Plaza is the perfect fit for our practice, Dr. Alfonso adds. “It’s conveniently located near several medical facilities and has abundant parking for our patients.”

Drs. Miki and Alfonso diagnose and treat conditions affecting the hand, wrist, forearm, elbow, and shoulder, in newborns to seniors. The breadth of their care includes trauma, such as fractures, sprains and tendon and nerve injury; chronic disorders, such as carpal tunnel syndrome, cubital tunnel syndrome, trigger finger, tennis elbow and tendinitis; arthritis, including rheumatoid, degenerative or post-traumatic arthritis; congenital anomalies, such as extra fingers or absence of fingers; and mass removals and biopsies.

Physicians treating the hand and upper extremities receive special training in non-surgical and surgical solutions. Dr. Miki earned his medical degree from

Washington University in St. Louis and completed his orthopedic surgery training at Yale and fellowship at the University of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital. He specializes in treating the upper extremity and elbow, with special expertise in complex elbow reconstruction.

Dr. Alfonso earned his medical degree from Emory University and completed his orthopedic residency and hand surgery fellowship at New York University Hospital for Joint Diseases. He specializes in the treatment of hand injuries and disorders. “We use state-of-the-art diagnostic tools in our Center and treat patients using the latest evidence-based methods,” Dr. Alfonso said. “Patients who require surgery can go to the hospital of their choice, as Dr. Miki and I have privileges at all area hospitals.”

Dr. Miki added, “We focus on getting to the root of a patient’s problem in order to improve overall health. For example, we see many patients with osteoporosis who are not aware they have the disease. It’s important that we diagnose and treat their osteoporosis to prevent further pain or injury.”

Miki & Alfonso Hand and Upper Extremity Center is located in Sunset Medical Plaza at 9035 Sunset Dr., Suite 203. A second location is located in Palmetto Bay at 9765 SW 184 St. For more information, call 305-308-0210 or visit www.mikiandalfonsohandandupperextremitycenter. com.

