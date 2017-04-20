This slideshow requires JavaScript.

O’Farrill Learning Center is a private, non-profit, 501(c)3 community based organization that has provided high quality educational and social services to over 2,000 low-income children and families in Miami-Dade County since opening its doors on January 20, 1997. O’Farrill Learning Center is designated as a “Gold Seal Quality Care Program Provider” by the Florida Department of Children and Families and has been nationally accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) since 1999. Our agency has also been given a “5-Star” rating by the Quality Counts Initiative.

The Head Start and VPK programs at O’Farrill Learning Center are free for children ages 0 to 5 and offer the following services:

Developmentally appropriate activities to stimulate growth in all children;

Ensure school readiness for children entering Kindergarten;

Provide access to mental health and psychological services for special needs children;

Assist low-income families achieve stability and self-sufficiency

O’Farrill Learning Center also offers free year-round out-of-school literacy, fitness, social skills and enrichment curricula for school-age children and reinforcement to achieve scores of excellence on the Florida Standards Assessment (FSA) to children in Kindergarten through 5th Grade.

These programs are provided at the following locations:

O’Farrill Learning Center at Coral Way – 6741 SW 24 th St. Suite 24. Miami, Fl. 33155

O’Farrill Learning Center at South Miami – 6125 SW 68 th St. Miami, Fl. 33143

O’Farrill Learning Center at Arthur Mays – 11341 SW 216 th St. Miami, Fl. 33170

O’Farrill Learning Center at Perrine – 17801 Homestead Av. Miami, Fl. 33157

For more information on any of these services or to reach one of our centers, please call us at (305) 264-3232.

More About O’Farrill Learning Center

O’Farrill Learning Center’s mission is to serve the community by creating a dynamic, high-quality learning environment with a variety of appropriate development activities for children, fostering intellectual, emotional, social and physical growth while motivating them to become life-long learners; and to partner with parents, thereby strengthening the base for learning and giving the family a sense of dignity and self-worth.