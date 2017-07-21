Paris Saint-Germain Visits Young Patients in Nicklaus Children’s Hospital

The Paris Saint-Germain Foundation arranged an intimate visit to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami yesterday, with several international players spending time with the young patients.

Javier Pastore, Giovani Lo Celso, Kevin Trapp, Thiago Motta met privately with five young patients before taking part in a series of fun workshops with other children on the hospital first floor.

The Paris Saint-Germain Foundation has been very active in the local community since arriving in Miami, with today’s visit continuing the club’s efforts to spread their global ‘Dream Bigger’ philosophy to young people.

The visit mirrors The Paris Saint-Germain Foundation’s partnership with Hospital Necker- Enfants Malades (the primary children’s hospital in France) which the club has been committed to since 2012, with regular player visits throughout the season and ongoing club programs.

As part of Paris Saint-Germain’s tour of Miami, the club partnered with The Castanier Gallery to host a silent auction featuring 11 local artists with a portion of funds raised being donated to the Club’s charitable activities.

About Nicklaus Children’s Hospital

Founded in 1950 by Variety Clubs International, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital – part of Miami Children’s Health System – is South Florida’s only licensed specialty hospital exclusively for children, with more than 775 attending physicians and over 220 pediatric sub-specialists. The 289-bed hospital is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine with several specialty programs ranked among the best in the nation in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017-18 by U.S. News & World Report. The hospital is also home to the largest pediatric teaching program in the southeastern United States and has been designated an American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Magnet facility, the nursing profession’s most prestigious institutional honor.

About the Paris Saint-Germain Foundation

The Paris Saint-Germain Foundation is the first of its kind to be created by a French club and has been providing support for young people most at risk for the past 17 years. Since its launch, over 200,000 children and young people have benefitted from its educational and sporting programmes in France and abroad. When Nasser Al-Khelaifi was named at the head of the Club, the Foundation received new impetus. He also took over as president of the Foundation, and his unstinting commitment can be seen in the programmes that he has helped to implement.

Priority for children in social difficulty – The Foundation’s educators work out in the field and take part in targeted programmes such as “Allez les filles”, “Journée des rêves “, and “Vacances PSG”. This year, the Foundation is taking on an added dimension with the launch of the ROUGE & BLEU School project – an innovative programme which begins when regular school ends and combines sporting and educational activities to help children to do better in their studies. The first establishment was opened in January in the 19th arrondissement in Paris, with more schools set to be opened in France and abroad.

Supporting sick children – Every season, the Club’s visits to hospitals in the Ile-de- France (greater Paris) area and in particular to the Necker Hospital, which is a partner of the Foundation, are greatly anticipated by the children. The players from the three Paris Saint-Germain teams give their time to make sure that the children have a moment of respite from their suffering. The kids are also invited to come and meet them at the stadium and the training centre.

Integrating young people socially and professionally – Nearly 200 educators have been trained at professional integration programmes carried out by the Foundation. These young people have been given training – leading to qualifications – in social and sporting care, and can now pass on their experience to the next generation.