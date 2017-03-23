This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Downtown Dadeland continues to revamp itself into a chef-driven, culinary hotspot, today announcing the popular Pubbelly Sushi will be opening its doors in summer 2017. Led by five-time James Beard Award-nominee Chef Jose Mendin, Pubbelly Sushi Downtown Dadeland marks the restaurant’s fourth South Florida location.

“We strategically select each Pubbelly location based on the neighboring community and surrounding businesses,” said Juan Fernando Ayora, CEO of the Pubbelly Group. “We currently have locations throughout Downtown Miami, Miami Beach, Brickell, Aventura and the Dominican Republic. We chose to open Pubbelly Sushi at Downtown Dadeland because it’s one of Miami’s newest foodie destinations. We are confident that the local community will welcome us, as has happened in our other South Florida locations. Chef Jose Mendin with his vision is changing the way we enjoy sushi, making it a fun & inviting experience”

A fusion of Asian and Latin styles, Pubbelly Sushi prides itself on being a next-level, neighborhood sushi restaurant, where casual dining meets superb service, food and flavor. Along with customer favorites such as the Butter Krab Roll, Big Eye Tuna Roll, and Crispy Salmon Roll, Pubbelly Sushi Downtown Dadeland will feature a bigger bar than its sister locations, along with a specialty craft beer and cocktail menu.

Pubbelly Sushi joins a number of other chef-driven concepts that have been opening shop at Downtown Dadeland’s revitalized urban culinary center since DHPI LLC, a joint venture between Duncan Hillsley Capital and PEBB Capital, took over in 2014.

“We are looking forward to having Pubbelly Sushi on board to enhance Downtown Dadeland’s growing presence throughout Miami,” said Shane Hillsley, Managing Director of Duncan Hillsley Capital. “This restaurant was founded a little over five years ago and has managed to establish a national and international presence with Chef Mendin at the charge. We can’t wait to see how Pubbelly is going to complement our other restaurants and the area as a whole.”

Pubbelly Sushi will join a number of other highly anticipated restaurants opening soon at Downtown Dadeland, including: Harry’s Pizzeria, a nationally recognized restaurant by James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Schwartz’s; and Ghee Indian Kitchen, a concept created by well-known Chef Niven Patel, former executive chef for Schwartz’s namesake restaurant, Michael’s Genuine Food and Drink. Recent openings at the lifestyle center include: Barley an American Brasserie, The Brick American Kitchen & Bar, Nanndi Frozen Cream & Pastry Shop and Orangetheory Fitness.

Rafael Romero, CCIM, and Steven Henenfeld of Continental Real Estate Companies (CREC) represented the landlord, Downtown Dadeland, in the transaction.

Located on 7250 North Kendall Drive, Downtown Dadeland offers a fresh urban vision, bringing together dining, shopping and health & fitness establishments to create a dynamic and vibrant destination.

For more information about Downtown Dadeland and Pubbelly Sushi, please visit downtowndadeland.com or pubbellysushi.com. For leasing information, please contact Rafael Romero at rromero@crec.com, or Steven Henenfeld at shenenfeld@crec.com, or visit www.downtowndadeland.com/leasing-opportunities/.