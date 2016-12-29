This is the time of year when many people reflect on their goals, growth – and life, in general. At the same time I was pondering my progress, I ran into some old friends and people I attended college with, and they all asked when I was planning to retire. Then, it hit me – I don’t plan to retire because I love what I do!

I love seeing patients whose noses I did 25 years ago, who have grown up to be vibrant, confident women out there changing the world. They now come back to me for Botox, and I am honored to be part of their evolution. I have loved watching them grow up, get married and have children, all while visiting me to maintain their looks and confidence.

I love seeing patients I treated 10 to 15 years ago following an accident, who now are living normal, healthy lives with improved appearances. I especially love my over 80-year-old patients who continue to take care of themselves. They inspire me and help me realize that there is life after 50!

I love taking care of patients whose children I mentored when they were interested in medicine. Over the years, I’ve been able to stay connected, watch them attend medical school and succeed. I enjoy the interaction with wonderful patients who continuously challenge me to try new procedures and accomplish results that even I thought were not possible. I love all the new and exciting techniques, products and instruments that have been introduced, as they push the field I love to the limits.

And finally, I love the privilege and joy of taking care of so many wonderful patients and their families over the years, and I treasure the confidence they have in me. I don’t think I’m ready for retirement.