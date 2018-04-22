Renaissance of South Miami is underway

It was only a few months ago that a casual walk down Sunset Drive would bring tears to your eyes. Even the least observant passerby couldn’t miss the 10 or more closed and empty storefronts lining the streets. But alas, there appears to be good news on the horizon. If you take a look at 5855 Sunset Drive, you’ll see signs of a new business coming soon – by the name of Club Pilates. It’s bound to be a terrific addition to the eclectic mix of businesses in the area. And lets not forget that Shelley’s is just east of there with a huge sign proclaiming “NOW OPEN.” Just across the street near FootWorks, another business is soon to open by the name of Kappa Rolls and Bowl. That being said, if you know some who wants to work in a restaurant, there is a sign in the soon-to-be restaurant’s window stating that they’re ready to hire a sushi man, sous chef, counter server, a prep, and a server. To apply, send an email over to: agl95@yahoo.com.

More good news… If you haven’t already heard, PUB 52 Sports + Kitchen, Gastro Pub is opening up in the heart of South Miami. PUB 52 will be featuring a 70-foot bar – the longest in South Miami I might add – and a brand new opportunity for fun locals to enjoy a night out on the town. With happy hour offerings, plenty of TVs, pool tables, an approachable menu, and an upbeat atmosphere, the restaurant is sure to become a South Miami staple. Aside from the bites that will be offered, PUB 52 will also have weekly line-ups of live bands, karaoke, an open-mic night, and more. PUB 52 will be located at 5829 SW 73 St in South Miami.

And wait there’s more! On the corner of SW 73 St and US1, American Harvest and Hank & Harry’s have opened their doors. These two restaurants are in a magnificent building that’s serving to improve the overall look and feel of South Miami.

Lets see what else… It looks like redevelopment of the old Bank United building property on 61 Avenue and Sunset Drive is set to begin, after getting a nod from the South Miami City Commission to put up some 200 apartments. If the building is to look anything like the artist’s renderings, this will be a significant addition to the neighborhood.

Speaking of improvements… It looks like the city just might vote to build a new city hall and police station somewhere else and, of the sites being considered, they’re considering the old inspection station, right behind (and east of) the post office on 59 Place and 70 Street.

Folks I gotta tell ya, if the police station and/or city hall moves there, it will be a huge deal – it would certainly have help turn that entire area into something we can be proud of. Hopefully the powers-that-be will move forward on this project and in the process, help create a another renaissance – this time in an area that really needs it.

Open your eyes! The City of South Miami with all its diversity has a commission that is comprised of five men. ALL WHITE, NO BLACK, NO HISPANIC, NO WOMEN. How did that happen, you might ask. Well, its pretty darn simple, the voters put ‘em there. It’s that simple. It’s shameful that in 2018, we’re represented by this very small club of look-a-likes. Next time you see those guys all lined up there on the dais in the chairs of authority, take a long hard look and perhaps, just perhaps, you’ll make a decision to change that good ‘ole boys club into a commission that might better represent the City of Pleasant Living.

A different kind of Movie Night… With the 3rd Annual “Reel Minds” Miami Mental Health Film Festival is right around the corner, I want to offer a preview, not just because it’ll be an amazing night out for a good cause, but because they’re still accepting sponsorships. Brought to you by the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Miami-Dade), this non-profit is hosting the event on May 20 in order to put mental illness, treatment, and recovery in the limelight – and raise funds for the great programs and support services the provide. The free festival takes place at University of Miami’s Donna E. Shalala Student Center Grand Ballroom, starting at 6 p.m.

I know of at least one local business that has already stepped up to help: Our good friend Les Oppenheim, with Catering by Les, is generously providing in-kind support – for the second year in a row. Good show, Les!

So with free parking, free admission, great appetizers, and live music, enjoy this night out with friends and neighbors, and get greater understanding of mental illness how it affects families, friends, and co-workers. Let’s also start to dissolve the senseless stigma that surrounds it. Films will cover schizophrenia, depression, Autism, and even social-media addiction. Register for free tickets at https://reelminds.eventbrite.comvisit https://namimiami.org/.

For information, call 305-665-2540, visit https://namimiami.org/, or send an email to NAMIMiami@gmail.com.