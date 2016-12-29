SoMi Fitness spreads holiday cheer for 7th year

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The 7th Annual SoMi Fitness Toy Drive made the holidays sparkle for hundreds of children on Dec. 18, following mass at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in South Miami. Introduced by SoMi Fitness owners William Del Sol and his wife Unni Greene, the event honors the memory of a young family friend who was killed in a hit-and-run accident as she got off her school bus in southwest Miami-Dade.

Says Del Sol, “We wanted Ashley’s memory to live on by spreading joy to children.”

And live on it does. This year’s toy drive was the most successful event yet. Hundreds of toys were collected from generous donors throughout the SoMi Fitness community – while others provided free services such as a huge tent under which all the toys were placed for quick and easy distribution to excited neighborhood kids.

The party was a big smash, complete with a bounce house, live DJ, and delicious BBQ – and due to the countless volunteers who stepped up to assist the children as they came by to select brand new toys and gifts.

SoMi Fitness expressed its gratitude to each and every individual who donated and participated. “Truly, the greatest gift is the gift of giving as it brings so much joy to everyone,” said Greene.

“Because of their generous support, the event was a huge success,” she added. “Especially at this time when our country is so divided, it is so important to stand together in our own community and help each other.”