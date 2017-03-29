

South Florida startup aims to cut costs for doctors and save time for patients

With about $100,000 in limbo between his internal medicine practice and an insurance company, outsourcing blood work became a no-brainer to Jason Radick and his partners at Physicians Group of South Florida.

Not all patients liked the idea of driving to their nearest Quest Diagnostics or LabCorp Solutions location to have their blood drawn though. Between the traffic and waiting rooms, it sounded like an inconvenient ordeal, Radick said, recalling patients’ frustrations.