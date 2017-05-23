The City’s Parks and Recreation Department is one of thirty four (34) new cities and towns recognized this year for putting the needs of kids and families first as part of the Playful City USA program. The national non-profit KABOOM! Playful City USA honors cities and towns that allow free access to play so kids can learn, grow and develop important life skills. South Miami is transforming ordinary places into playful spaces and using play as a solution to the challenges facing residents.
The 2017 Playful City USA recognition includes 258 communities. In total, these communities feature more than 14,000 safe and engaging playspaces and serve more than 4 million kids. To see a full list of Playful City USA communities and to learn more about making play the easy choice for kids, visit Kaboom.org/playfulcityusa. You can also take part in the conversation with leader across the county using #PlayceForKids on social media.
Congratulations to the City of South Miami Parks and Recreation Department!
Be the first to comment on "South Miami is honored as a 2017 Playful City USA"