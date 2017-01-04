South Miami Hosts Free STEM Program for Kids

The City of South Miami Parks and Recreation Department is excited to partner with Engineering for Kids to launch a series of Wonder Workshops. Wonder Workshops focus on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) learning through dynamic and powerful applied science activities inspiring hands-on and engaged learning. Children design, create, test and improve experiments that explore what technology is and how it affects everyday life.

Through different engineering avenues, kids ages five (5) to fourteen (14) years old, will learn and create experiments in a fun environment. Each class will incorporate topics that help kids to excel beyond what they learn in school. Class topics include different fields of engineering, including aerospace, chemical, civil, environmental, industrial, marine, mechanical, and software as well as robotics. STEM programs inspire kids by supporting critical thinking and creativity, both key skills needed for success and individual growth.

This program was made possible through the generous contributions made by Volksblast, Inc.

Wonder Workshops will be held the last Saturday of each month at 10:30 AM at the Gibson-Bethel Community Center located at 5800 SW 66 Street South Miami, FL 33143. Registration is required. For more information, please contact the Parks and Recreation Department via e-mail at parks@southmiamifl.gov.