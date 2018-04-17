Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

South Miami Police Seeks To Improve Pedestrian & Bicycle Safety

By: Community News |April 17, 2018

Chief Rene Landa is pleased to announce that the South Miami Police Department will once again participate in the High Visibility Enforcement (HEV) program for pedestrian and bicycle safety.

This safety campaign is in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation and the University of South Florida’s Center for Urban Research. The goal of the campaign is designed to improve bicycle and pedestrian safety through education and enforcement.

During the months of April & May 2018, officers will target high bicycle and pedestrian areas addressing those committing unlawful acts. Officers making contact with violators will be giving safety tips, distributing educational brochures as well as issuing traffic citations.

