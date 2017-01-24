

At this time of year, many of our clients incorporate new fitness routines into their resolutions. Who doesn’t need to shed a few pounds after the festive Holiday season? Are you one of the many American’s that resolves to get fit for the New Year? Well, most of us have already given up on our new habits at the end of January. For success with this or any New Year’s Resolution, follow the tips below.

Consult your physician, you are new to exercising, once you have clearance, pick activities that you like to do. If you love being outdoors, do those kinds of activities. If the outdoors are not your favorite place to be active, consider joining a new class such as spinning or kickboxing which both torch calories while getting you conditioned and toned.

Start your new routine slowly and build up gradually. Safety always comes first. Listen to your body. If something hurts or feels uncomfortable, don’t do it.

Don’t overcommit. Ease your way into fitness and take it one day at a time. So many of us start out a new routine by going in full force only to burn out quickly and then quit altogether. You must also make sure that you support your new fitness routine with a proper meal plan and supplementation. You cannot “out train” a bad diet, so if you are not sure how to eat for fitness or fat loss, you may want to hire a professional to help you. Diet is 80% of how you look and how you progress, so make sure to get on a good meal plan.

Be patient. Change doesn’t come overnight, so expect incremental gains as opposed to immediate success. You will get in shape, but it takes time. The saying goes that in just 4 weeks of activity you will feel better, sleep better and have more energy. In 8 weeks you will start to see results in the mirror, and in 12 weeks, people around you will take notice and start to ask you what you are doing!

Consider hiring a personal trainer to teach you proper form of movements. If you are motivated by the company of others join a group class, you can also try some of the popular new DVD fitness programs or fitness apps that are now flooding the market, but make sure to adhere to safety recommendations and always use proper form.

How can you stay motivated and committed to your new years resolution over time?

The way to stay motivated is to keep a record of your progress. Remember, spring, and less clothing is just around the corner.

Measure your progress with pictures. Always take that “before” picture, so you know where you started. You see yourself in the mirror every day, so it is difficult to see progress. With pictures you will be able to see the changes that are taking shape.

Take progress pictures at regular intervals and compare to your older photos to really measure your success. This is very motivating and helps you stick to your new routine.

Set performance goals as opposed to outcome goal. A performance goal is a specific activity that you will do, such as “do cardio for 30 minutes three days a week”. An outcome goal is to “lose 10 lbs.”. By following your performance goals, you will reach your outcome goals.

Break down your goals into increments, rather than setting huge goals that can become overwhelming. For instance, if you have to lose 50 lbs. or more, the best way to attack it, is to break it down into smaller goals, such as 1-2 lbs. of fat loss per week.

Make your workout a solid appointment that you can’t break just like any other important appointment. Enlist the support of family and friends. It is so important to have a support system in place. Explain to your significant other how important this is to you and tell them you need their support. Even well-meaning friends may inadvertently undermine you so it’s important to stay strong and surround yourself with supportive people. Make this the year you finally succeed in keeping your new years resolutions and gain a whole new you!

