The City of South Miami Parks and Recreation Department will play host to the second annual Senior Games at Dante Fascell Park, 8600 Red Road, on Thursday, February 23rd.

Seniors of all fitness abilities are welcome at this non-competitive, fun event! Activities kick off at 10:00 AM with a one-mile walk/jog and is followed by a tennis skills clinic, horseshoes, bean bag toss, table tennis, basketball and dominos tournament. In addition to these activities there will be blood pressure screenings, healthy smoothie samples and massage therapy demonstrations on site.

Be sure to pre-register to receive an event t-shirt. Registration deadline is Thursday, February 16th. Lunch is provided to all participants and the activities are followed by an awards ceremony. Please contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (305) 668-3876 or via e-mail at parks@southmiamifl.gov for more information.