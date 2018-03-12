THE AMAZING POWER OF “HOW-TO” YOUTUBE VIDEOS

By Omer BarSadeh

I remember my mother yelling at me when I was only five years old for sitting too close to the television screen. I could sit and watch it for hours and hours. It didn’t matter whether it was a film, TV show, game show, adults programming, or commercials and advertising. I loved watching the stories, the people, and the places that appeared on the screen, quenching my mind as I got closer and closer to the box. I always loved the medium of television and cinema. Growing up in Israel in the 70’s, we didn’t have many options, but whatever was on TV was my favorite.

When I was seventeen, I had the opportunity to meet a producer that specializes in TV commercials. After a short conversation, I was offered a production assistant position in his company. Two weeks later, I left my family and friends in the small town I lived in, and moved to Tel-Aviv – the big film-making industry city of Israel.

With adrenaline pumping through my veins, I started learning about television, advertising and other video formats. I was learning from one of the biggest producers in the country, and I soon became an expert myself.

By understanding different video formats, the broadcast channels, the audiences you can reach and what works best for what, you can minimize cost, time and effort directly on your way to success.

In the article, I’d like to focus on becoming an expert in your field, and how it can generate an amazing amount of leads for your business.

TH E YOUTUBE “HOW-TO” SUPER VIDEO

Online videos optimized on YouTube or other search-engine-based video platforms are fantastic. For the viewer, it is easy to find any answer, demonstration, or training via video, and instantly. For the advertisers, it’s an amazing tool to reach the specific target audience looking for the product or service they have to offer. If you create a video that brings new information to the viewers and convinces them they should further explore your website, you can basically “traffic” them – send them to your website. Once they’re there, you can expand your message, focus on other important details, and even promote sales. In short, this YouTube video that simply answered a question brought you a potential client.

The “how-to” YouTube videos are simply fantastic. These will address specific questions such as: “how to change a flat tire.” The video will explain step-by-step how to do it, going through all the steps in the process. By the end of watching your well-done video, not only did your viewer get the information to do it themselves, but now they trust you as a credible source for information. They will quite possibly look for other videos you may have posted. But, when it’s time to buy a new tire or come in for a re-alignment or any other service, they’ll come to you. You’ve presented yourself as a service provider who knows what he does, seems friendly and trustworthy, and as a generous professional who took the time to share valuable information for free. “If he did that, he’ll probably take the time to provide great service as well!”

To make sure you can get to this buyer, harness the power of the video title. The words included in the title are the words search engines will find. The engines are matching words, so as many words you have in the title that match the words the searcher typed in, the more hits your video will receive. Before posting, become your potential client for a second, and think what THEY will write when searching videos. For example: if you sell a line of anti-aging facial products, you can use titles such as: “Anti-Aging cream,” or “How to Apply Anti-Aging Products.” If your clients search “which is the best anti-aging product,” your title contains the answer: “Jane Doe’s Line – Best Anti-Aging Product in the market.”

Use this tool as much as you can, and always think of it as though you are providing a service to a million-dollar customer. You can never lose!

Omer BarSadeh is the CEO of Vision – Video Production, specializing in video marketing for small, and medium size businesses in South Florida. Visit their website at: www.VisionMovies.com

For more information or advice, please contact them at: contact@VisionMovies.com or call us at 305.509.2527