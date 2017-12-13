The Power of One club at City’s annual South Miami Community Christmas Tree Lighting

On December 13th, The South Miami Middle School club “The Power of One” will be donating toys to the South Miami CRA to be given out to children in need within the community at the City’s annual South Miami Community Christmas Tree Lighting which will be held on Friday December 15th @ 6:00pm. Members of the South Miami Police Department will accept the toys and deliver them to the CRA where they will be sorted and prepared for distribution.

Please join us at the South Miami Middle School Media Center, located 6750 SW 60 Street at 12:30pm, where “The Power of One” and The South Miami Police Department will join together to help make a difference in the lives of children in our community.

Club Background

The Power of One is a club that was established and created in Mr. Roberto Rabelo’s fourth period Yearbook / Critical Thinking class in October 2015, where one of his students asked him, “Mr. Rabelo why are you always so happy?”, he replied, “I simply wake up each morning with one goal, to make a difference in the life of another!”

This led to a class discussion on how, when a person puts the needs of another before their own, their lives are truly blessed! This is when Mr. Rabelo suggested they should start a club whose sole purpose is to spread kindness and positivity out into the world. Two weeks later they established The Power of One!

They had a formal induction ceremony on December 8, 2015, in the school auditorium and got to work right away. On December 11, 2015, they had The Miami Dade School Police come to their school to pick up stuffed animals they collected during the month of December as part of a

Domestic Violence Awareness Campaign and now they have chosen The South Miami Police Department for their newest act of kindness.

The Power of One members pledge to make a difference in someone else’s life. They use their words, thoughts, and actions to build people up. They pledge to be a positive citizen within their community, to cooperate with others to make their community a better place for all its members by being fair and open minded. They pledge to be honest and have integrity while they advocate for those who cannot advocate for themselves. They pledge to commit random acts of kindness every chance they get. They pledge to be respectful and courteous to all members of their community. They pledge to uphold these core values in hopes of making a difference in their school, community, and hopefully, the world.

For further information please contact Captain Larry Corbin (PIO), at 305-663-6301. Chief of Police-Rene Landa

South Miami Police Department

6130 Sunset Drive,

South Miami, Florida 33143

http://www.southmiamifl.gov