Toys for the Community and the South Miami Christmas Tree Lighting

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

On December 15, a lovely communal Christmas tree lighting and toy drive took place on the corner of 64th Street and 59th Place, right across from Gigi’s Convenience Store in South Miami. It was certainly a wholesome and fun event for everyone in attendance.

The Christmas tree was lit, signaling the start of a joyful holiday season. Local bands performed for those in attendance, a massive amount of toys were given out to local children, and there was even a 12 Days of Christmas sing-along, featuring none other than South Miami Mayor Philip Stoddard.

With the collective effort from the Power of One Club of South Miami Middle School, the South Miami Police Department, the CRA, Levy Kelly, Dr. Anna Price, and several other key organizers, the event was a grand success. Dr. Price said it best, “The event symbolizes the season of giving and the birth of Jesus. It’s to be celebrated and recognized by the community!”

This was actually the third year the Power of One Club and the South Miami Police Department worked together and put on the toy drive. The club has grown from 30, to 60, to now 140 students who participate. The Power of One’s message is a simple one, to put the needs of someone else before their own. It also gives middle school students an introduction to civic duty before they’re required to complete community service hours in high school.