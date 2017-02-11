Say I love you with some Chocolate!

Oh, the wonderful Valentine’s Day Holiday is almost here, and we will be seeing lots of chocolate! But don’t worry; the yummy treat is actually good for you! Chocolate contains powerful antioxidants called flavonoids as well as magnesium and other beneficial properties. These nutrients may help lower blood pressure and reduce your risk of heart disease and stroke. Here are some of the other benefits of chocolate:

Lowers blood pressure . The flavonoids in chocolate act to increase the production of Nitric Oxide, (N. O.) which help relax and expand blood vessels to reduce blood pressure.

Lowers insulin sensitivity . Researchers have found that dark chocolate reduces the markers of insulin sensitivity by decreasing fasting insulin and glucose levels.

Reduces inflammation . Flavonoids play an important part in reducing inflammation. Inflammation plays a big role in diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, cancer, Alzheimer’s and more.

Raises the “good” HDL cholesterol . Although chocolate is high in saturated fat, specifically stearic acid, it contains the good for you fat that actually raises HDL, while having no effect on “bad” cholesterol LDL.

Helps you lose weight. What??? Yes, chocolate contains the compounds caffeine theophylline and theobromine, which all promote fat burning. Plus cocoa helps you feel full and promotes a sense of well-being! (Yes!)

Dark chocolate has more health benefits than the other chocolates. Dark chocolate improves blood flow so it improves cognitive function. It also improves cardiovascular function thereby protecting the heart.

Dark chocolate also contains chemical compounds that affect your mood. Chocolate contains phenylethylamine, (P.E.A) which is the same chemical your brain produces when you are FALLING IN LOVE! P.E.A also stimulates the release of ENDORPHINS, which makes you feel happy! No wonder we LOVE chocolate!!

Dark chocolate also contains the following minerals:

Potassium

Copper

Magnesium

Iron

Enjoy in moderation!

Although chocolate is full of health benefits and wonderful flavor, it is also high in fat and calories. Research has found the EXACT amount that we should consume to enjoy all the benefits without getting any negative impact; 6.7 grams per day will give you the best benefits! That is equal to a postage stamp or a small square. You can enjoy this 3-4 times per week. Also keep in mind to buy UNSWEETENED or low sugar chocolate as SUGAR depresses your immune system and causes inflammation in the body! Now go enjoy your chocolate and your Valentine’s Day!

To your health!