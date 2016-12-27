What is “The Power of One?”

The Power of One is a club founded by Robert Rabelo a teacher at South Miami Middle Community School in 2015 that promotes putting others first and spreading kindness in our daily lives. He wanted to instill a sense of community in all its members (composed of his students). He tells his students, “If we embrace the idea that we all have the “The Power of One” and possess the ability to make a difference in the life of another, we can make our world a better place!” Mr. Rabelo asked each member of The Power of One to adopt a belief that we enrich our lives when we put the needs of others first. To engage in random daily acts of kindness and to leave this world a better place than we found it. Last year The Power of One had several events within the community and in The City of South Miami. Mr. Rabelo has also made The Mayor of South Miami and Chief Rene Landa (and The South Miami Police Department) honorary members of The Power of One and includes them in all community projects in hopes of improving relationships within the community of South Miami and the SMPD.

Mr. Rabelo asked each member of The Power of One to adopt a belief that we enrich our lives when we put the needs of others first. To engage in random daily acts of kindness and to leave this world a better place than we found it. Last year The Power of One had several events within the community and in The City of South Miami. Mr. Rabelo has also made The Mayor of South Miami and Chief Rene Landa (and The South Miami Police Department) honorary members of The Power of One and includes them in all community projects in hopes of improving relationships within the community of South Miami and the SMPD.

This past November, Officer Alvarez with the SMPD asked Mr. Rabelo and The Power of One if they would assist Mr. James McCant and The City of South Miami collect toys for their tree lighting ceremony held December 16th , 2016. Mr. McCants expressed that they would love to surprise the children of the neighborhood with an unwrapped toy at that event. Mr. Rabelo wasted no time in assuring Mr. McCants and his committee that The Power of One would be happy to assist them in this noteworthy venture. The members of the club all pitched in and were able to collect 70 unwrapped toy for the children of South Miami to receive at the tree lighting ceremony. As always, Chief Landa and a few of his patrolman came to see the students and pick up all the toys. Even though it is just a small act of kindness, it can have a ripple effect within the community. It’s Mr. Rabelo’s hope that his students will grow up to advocate for others and make their community the kind of place where we all look after one another. He envisions a community strengthened by empowering young adults to be thoughtful of others, to be aware of the needs of others, and to be selfless in our daily quest to make a difference in the life of Another.

Our next act of kindness will be in March when we have our second annual “Blankets for the Homeless” blanket drive. This is a collaboration with the SMPD to supply each patrol car with enough blankets that in the event a patrolman observes a homeless person on a cold night, they can stop open their trunk and offer them a warm blanket on a cold night.

If anyone within the community would like to partner up with The Power of One, Mr. Rabelo may be reached at rrabelo@dadeschools.net