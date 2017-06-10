2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid,same technology as Acura NSX

The 2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid is powered by the same technology that powers the Acura NSX. While the MDX is still a good ways away from being able to be compared to the NSX in the same breath, the two cars share quite a lot in common when it comes to the technology that powers them.

Both cars have 3 electric motors – the NSX having two up front and one in the rear while the MDX has one motor up front and two in the rear. The MDX has its 3.0-liter engine up front while the NSX has its in the rear.

Even the engine of the MDX is a detuned v6 version of the power plant that lies under the hood of the NSX. The 3 electric motors help give this hybrid 321 horsepower and 289 lb-ft of torque.

With all the available tech features and options, it’s easy to see why Acura claims that this three-row crossover is the #1 SUV amongst the under 35 years old demographic. They are marketing it as a 3 row crossover that has NSX technology and a sport hybrid drivetrain.

Hybrid Tech

While the triple electric motors and hybrid technology give the hybrid MDX 31 horsepower more than the standard MDX, Acura claims that the 0-60 performance is relatively the same. This is due in part to the 200lb weight gain the hybrid has over the regular MDX. It is also recommended that if you intend to tow something behind the car that you get the regular MDX over the hybrid, as the hybrid was not designed to tow.

So with no performance increases as such, and the inability to tow, why get the hybrid over the regular MDX?

Simply put: The hybrid technology makes the car more enjoyable to drive. While the word “enjoyable” can be highly subjective, the end result of more torque is most definitely not.

The electric motors provide more torque which in turn creates for a smoother driving experience in the city. Fuel economy is better as well, and the transition from gasoline powered engine to batteries has been made seamless in the MDX hybrid. The hybrid also sports a 7 speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission which is slightly more advanced than the 9 speed transmission you’ll find in the regular MDX.

Performance

Performance is one area that the MDX cannot be compared to the NSX. The MDX is a crossover SUV, not a supercar. The hybrid technology that powers the NSX was meant to be obvious with ‘performance’ as the end result, while that same technology on the MDX was meant to work seamlessly and silently in the background to provide a smooth and enjoyable ride.

The MDX will take around 6.1 seconds to go from 0-to-60. A decent and noble effort, considering it weights upwards of 4,471 lbs. The SH-AWD system shifts power to the appropriate wheels at the appropriate time, thereby giving the MDX superglue-like gripping power on the curvy and wet/slick roads. This system reduces understeer and is only really noticeable when you start pushing the car on twisting and winding roads.

Interior/Technology

With the MDX being part of the Acura family, you can expect the latest and greatest in tech features on this SUV. The technology package comes with navigation, AcuraWatch safety tech, blind spot with cross traffic mitigation, remote start, leather seats, power windows and even an active damper system.

The interior of the car seats 7 people comfortably. The Advance package comes with heated captain chairs and a center console. The leather options get a bit fancier as well as the open-pore wood accents, surround view camera, LED fog lights, heated steering wheels and front seats with ventilation and heating options.

Not Your Average Family Car

You’re not going to win any drag races with the MDX hybrid. Nor will you be able to tow a motorhome cross country. However, if you’re looking for an all-around solid SUV cross-over with plenty of interior room, technology, power and handling, the 2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD is for you.

The MDX Hybrid will get you from Point A to Point B in relative style, class and luxury without you having to break open the piggy bank and shell out buckoo bucks for an equivalent Lexus or BMW. The 2017 MDX Hybrid starts at $52,935 for the base and a well-equipped model will run you around $58,975.