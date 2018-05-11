A new mural is coming to Sunny Isles!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

A new bold mural that depicts Sunny Isles Beach vibrant history is visible in the city. Several drawings created by art students from the Norman S. Edelcup/Sunny Isles Beach K-8 and Alonzo and Tracy Mourning Senior High School were selected for this public artwork. Since the students could not take the time off from school, David Udoff, Artist, appropriated the selected drawings where he painted in monochromatic gray palette imagery. Expressionism brushwork embellishes the energized mood of the “Motel Row” heyday era with mid-century architecture and cool looking cars. The mural was sponsored by the Social Citizens of Southeast Florida and the organization will give four scholarships and certificates to the winning students.

A mural presentation and signing is planned for May 22, 2018 at 10:00 AM at 182nd Drive and Atlantic Blvd adjacent from the K-8 School in Sunny Isles Beach. The public is welcome.

Contact Persons Lewis Thaler.

Phone 786-202-1122

Email: mrtennislt@aol.com

Paula Good, Assistant Principal

Norman S. Edelcup/Sunny Isles Beach K-8

201 182 Drive

Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

Phone: 305-933-6161

E-mail: pgood1@dadeschools.net