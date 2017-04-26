Enjoy the best views of the Ford Lauderdale Air Show from The Atlantic Hotel & Spa

WHAT: The Atlantic Hotel & Spa is offering one-day passes during the Ford Lauderdale Air Show for guests and locals to enjoy food and beverages from its 5th Floor Ocean Terrace while catching great views of the show from the hotel.

A ticket for the day includes access to the Atlantic Hotel & Spa’s 5 th Floor Ocean Terrace, which boasts the best views of Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Included in your ticket price is a BBQ style buffet, three drink coupons and valet parking.

Guests will enjoy live music from Woody and the Longboards all day.

Menu items for the day include BBQ Chicken, Hamburgers, Fish Kebabs, Sweet Italian Sausage, Caprese Salad, Hummus, and more, plus dessert offerings which include Key Lime Tarts and Deep Dish Apple Pie.

One Day Passes are available for Saturday, May 6 th and Sunday, May 7 th . Space is limited.

WHEN: Saturday, May 6th and Sunday May 7th

Entry is available from 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Food will be served between 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

WHERE: The Atlantic Hotel & Spa

5th Floor Ocean Terrace

601 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

954-567-8020

Details: The event costs $99 for adults, $25 for kids, and $55 for hotel guests plus tax and gratuity. Each ticket price is per person and per day. Tickets are available for pre-purchase online at EventBrite or on the day of the event at the registration table. Space for each day is limited.



Feel free to connect with The Atlantic Hotel & Spa on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For more information or reservations, visit www.atlantichotelfl.com or call 954.567.8020.