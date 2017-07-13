Aventura Hospital and ACES partner for ‘ArtWalk @ the A’ networker

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

It was a picture perfect evening when Aventura Hospital and Medical Center (AMC), ACES (Aventura City of Excellence School), the Aventura Marketing Council/ Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Miami Shores Chamber of Commerce partnered to create “ArtWalk @ the A” – a masterpiece networking reception showcasing the artwork of talented students.

AMC Chair Gary Pyott, joined by Alisa Bert, CFO and Acting CEO of Aventura Hospital, welcomed business leaders, students and their families to the hospital’s beautiful Mezzanine. Aventura Vice Mayor Howard Weinberg was among the special guests enjoying the networking, delicious hors d’oeuvres and artwork created with the inspiration of ACES art teachers Amanda Petumenos and Stephanie Baertlein.

“ACES was very excited to partner with Aventura Hospital in the Art Walk. This was a great opportunity for ACES students to exhibit their artwork within the community and increase the students’ sense of self, school, and community pride,” said Stephanie Baertlein

The “Summertime” themed exhibit featured one-of-a-kind, delightful pieces designed in vibrant paints, watercolors, markers, ink, colored pencils and collaged paper. The stroke of genius occasion marked the culmination of an ArtWalk contest judged by an esteemed Aventura Hospital panel including: Dr. Beny Rub of Rub Pediatrics; Jesse Gabuat, assistant chief nursing officer; Matt Hughes, controller; and Allyssa Tobitt, assistant vice president of operations.

The winning young artists were: Mia Bagdasarov, kindergarten; Camila Navajas, first grade; Andres Ferreira, second grade; Delfina Fernandez, third grade; Isabella Koopman and Daniela Martinez, sixth grade; Evelina Nedossekina, seventh grade; and Cinzia Baracco, eighth grade.

“Our ACES students were thrilled to be able to showcase their work in such a beautiful public venue and we thank Aventura Hospital for this wonderful opportunity,” said Julie Alm, ACES principal. Sharing the sentiments of fellow proud parents, Diana Bagdasarov, said, “This was a great experience for our daughter, who was so excited to be included in the ArtWalk event. We look forward to further opportunities for our family to engage with the community.”

While enjoying the fine art of networking, masterfully planned with help from the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce and Megan Gerstel of the Miami Shores Chamber, guests were entertained by the musical artistry of Tony Cruz and amazing 12-year-old vocalist Emily Kaufman, who shined in the AMC’s Aventura Mall YOUNG STARS SHOWCASE presented by Mount Sinai Medical Center and AT&T.

Framing the mission to provide the finest in healthcare, Bert shared an update on the growth of Aventura Hospital and Medical Center. “We are expanding our Emergency Department, going from 25 beds to 50 beds; and will also have five behavioral health rooms and state-of-the art equipment. More good news is we’re building a parking garage to complement the addition of a a new, three-story patient tower that will have 60 private patient rooms.”

For a fantastic finishing touch making Mona Lisa’s smile even brighter, Bert presented gift cards to all the art students and their art teachers as well as $250 check to ACES, which will help support art initiatives at the city’s A-rated, state-of-the-art charter school.

For more information about Aventura Hospital and Medical Center, visit aventurahospital.com . www.aventuramarketingcouncil.com; www.miamishore.com