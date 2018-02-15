Barry University Hosts College Brides Walk to Raise Awareness of Domestic and Dating Violence

Community event spotlights alarming rate of domestic and dating violence that kills more women ages 15-44 than cancer, war and traffic accidents combined

More than 1,000 South Florida college students, high school groups and community members are expected to show their support and participate in the Eighth Annual College Brides Walk on Feb. 23. The event, which commemorates the death of Gladys Ricart who was murdered by a jealous ex-boyfriend on her wedding day, raises awareness about the disturbing rate of domestic and dating violence.

“Studies show that American women are twice as likely to suffer domestic abuse than breast cancer,” said Dr. Laura Finley, associate professor of sociology and criminology at Barry University. “With the #MeToo movement, every day more and more women feel empowered to come forth and denounce their abusers. We want to raise awareness about domestic abuse to end the vicious cycle of violence.”

According to Dr. Finley:

43% of college dating relationships are abusive

In the U.S., more women are injured from domestic violence than from car accidents, rapes, and muggings combined

Every nine seconds, a woman is physically assaulted by an intimate partner in the U.S.

As much as 38 percent of all murders of women around the globe are domestic violence-related

In the United States, one in four women, and one in seven men, will be victims of domestic violence

Victims of domestic violence are three-times more likely to suffer from depression, four-times more likely to commit suicide, and six-times more likely to suffer from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Finley will join Sister Linda Bevilacqua, OP, President of Barry University, to deliver opening remarks. Roger DeHart, Broward Country Bailiff, will speak on the impact this event has on the local community. The walk begins at Barry University’s Broad Auditorium and will end at Johnson & Wales University. The schedule for the event will be as follows:

9:00 a.m. – Registration and Sign In, Broad Auditorium

10:00 a.m. – Greeting by Dr. Laura Finley

11:00 a.m. – Walk to JWU. Lunch provided and shuttles back

11:00 a.m. – Bystander Intervention Workshop for nonalkers

12:30 p.m. – Free lunch and additional activities

