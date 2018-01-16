Candidate Speaks at Sunny Isles Beach Democratic Club

One does not need to be a genius to know that Florida has its share of social, economic, and demographic issues facing the voters in the next 2018 Governor’s election. For this reason, the Sunny Isles Beach Democratic Club has cordially invited Florida gubernatorial candidate, former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, to be their guest speaker.

The meeting is open to the public and takes place on February 5th at 6:30 PM at Duffy’s in the Intracoastal Mall @ 163rd Street, North Miami Beach. This will be the place to get answers from Levine who is looking to elevate his profile with voters as the man to get the job done right.

Born in Boston, Massachusetts, he graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in political science. He has called Miami Beach his home since the late 1980’s. Levine, age 55, is an American philanthropist, entrepreneur, and politician who served as Mayor of Miami Beach from 2013 to 2017.

Prior to becoming the Mayor, for three decades Levine has been an essential player for the Miami Beach prosperous community. He has established successful businesses creating hundreds of job opportunities for local and area residents.

With Miami Beach being ground zero and as an advocate to curb climate change, Levine has prioritized environmental issues working with scientific-base facts. His other positive agenda includes increasing the minimum wage that is livable for workers and drilling off-shore will be banned. Kicking off his campaign with achievable ideas and drive to continue to serve all individuals is an advantage in his court.

Every good fighter knows when to get back in the ring and give the voters a voice in government. It’s going to be a wide-open primary for both parties. More the reason Levine is taking his message to the living rooms and social media partly bankrolling his campaign with his own personal wealth.

Recently, Levine completed a statewide trip dubbed, “Live! From Florida’s Living Rooms Bus Tour” where voters had the opportunity to meet and hear what gubernatorial Philip Levine had to say. The next stop will be the Sunny Isles Beach Democratic Club that will provide the stage for the candidate’s agenda and speech.

Founded seventeen years ago, Sunny Isles Beach Democratic Club’s purpose is to engage active interest from the community in political and governmental affairs; to strengthen and further the ideals and principles of the Democratic Party and to provide financial support of its principles.

Mark the Date

February 5, 2018 at 6:30 PM

Duffy’s Sport Grill

Intracoastal Mall at 163rd Street

3969 NE 163rd Street

North Miami Beach, FL 33160

For more information contact:

Sunny Isles Beach Democratic Club

Lewis J. Thaler, President: 786-202-1122

Email: mrtennislt@aol.com

Robert Paget, Vice President: 305-586-0242

Email: manfilms@gmail.com