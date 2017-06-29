Cholov Israel Ice Cream at Frappe Greek

It’s summer. It’s hot. Want to beat the heat? We’ve got the perfect answer. Frappe Greek (formerly ‘Cravings'[). Let’s start with an All Natural Fresh Fruit Smoothie, the Hercules, with mango, kale, pineapple and banana. If it’s ice cream you desire, you are in the right place; Vanilla Ice Cream, ‘Cholov Yisrael’, Rabbi Supervised, MDK approved and delicious. And don’t forget the Frappe, the restaurant’s name sake, a Greek foam-covered iced coffee, sure to satisfy.

Frappe Greek is locally owned and managed by Stella Marinos, a 25 year old FAU graduate in business and marketing. The family is originally from the Greek port city, Thessaloniki. We are grateful they found their way to Sunny Isles Beach. The Frappe Greek location has been designed with love and the customer in mind, including; a wall done by the local Ft. Lauderdale artist, Ciccio.

Frappe Greek is easy to get to at 16850 Collins Ave, #111. If you have already been there, then you are already a repeat customer. If you have not been, time to go beat the heat!. By the way, Frappe Greek is a great place to celebrate your birthday. Your free sample awaits.