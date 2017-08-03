DÉJÁ BREW: Quarterdeck Hosts Second Annual Big Beer Contest Among 25 Local Breweries

The Big Beer Contest returns to Quarterdeck for a second year on August 5th from 4 to 8 p.m. Quarterdeck Fort Lauderdale will partner with 10 local breweries to host a festival-inspired beer tasting complete with live music and the restaurant’s comfort food classics.

Guests will have the opportunity to sample 25 local brews and vote for their favorite, which will receive a resident draft line at all five Quarterdeck locations. Big Beer Contest entry will cost $15, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit Honor Flight South Florida.

The participating breweries include: Islamorada Beer Co., The Tank, Concrete Beach, M.I.A. Beer Co., Lauder-Ale, Hollywood Brewing, Biscayne Bay, Cigar City, Orange Blossom Brewery, and Wynwood Brewery.

Guests must be at least 21-years-old to attend, and proper identification is required for entry.

About Old School Hospitality:

Old School Hospitality, LLC, is a locally owned and operated restaurant group with X locations in South Florida’s Dade, Broward and Palm counties. Restaurant brands that Old School Hospitality owns and operates include Quarterdeck, Beach Bar @ Newport Pier, The Lobby Bar, as well as the new brand, Good Spirits, set to open in Fort Lauderdale in 2017. The common thread uniting all of its restaurants is an unwavering focus on excellent food, superior service and genuine value. The Old School legacy began with the Flanigan family in 1966 with the opening of Big Daddy’s Bar and Liquor Store, more than 50 years later its services continue to be driven by those same old school values which are to deliver quality food and beverage and service in a warm inviting atmosphere. Old School attributes its longevity to an entrepreneurial approach and strong local leadership that continually brings positive results for its restaurants, exceptional experience for its customers and great opportunities for its employees.

WHERE: Quarterdeck Fort Lauderdale

1541 Cordova Rd. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

WHEN: August 5, 2017

4-8 p.m.

COST: $15 per person

CONTACT: The Dana Agency

Dana Rhoden/ Angelica Galan

dana@thedanaagency.com/angelica@thedanaagency.com

O: 305.758.1109

