Dunkin’ Donuts to Award $15,000 in College Scholarships to Students in South/Southwest Florida

Dunkin’ Donuts is proud to announce the launch of its 2018 Dunkin’ Donuts South/Southwest Florida Scholarship Program, which will award $15,000 in scholarships to high school seniors across Palm Beach Treasure Coast, Greater Miami-Fort Lauderdale and Greater Fort Myers-Naples areas.

In partnership with Scholarship America, the nation’s largest designer and manager of education support programs, Dunkin’ Donuts will award $1,000 scholarships to 15 current high school seniors who plan to enroll full-time at an accredited two-year or four-year college, university, or vocational-technical school for the entire 2018-2019 academic year. Scholarship recipients are selected based on their positive academic record, demonstrated leadership skills and active participation in both school and community activities.

Applications for the 2018 Dunkin’ Donuts South/Southwest Florida Scholarship Program will be accepted through May 1. Applicants must reside in one of the following counties in South/Southwest Florida to be eligible: Glades, Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin, Okeechobee, Palm Beach, Broward, Dade, Monroe, Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry and Desoto.

For more information or to apply, visit https://www.scholarsapply.org/ddonuts-fl