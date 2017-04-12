IL MULINO NEW YORK: EGG-CELLENT EASTER BRUNCH

Il Mulino New York at Acqualina Resort & Spa will host an Easter-themed Sunday brunch on April 16th from noon to 4 pm for $65 per person and $35 for kids 12 and under. Brunch menu highlights include a Whole Honey Baked Ham, Filet Mignon, Ribeye, Paella, Ceviche, Lobster Cocktail, Papa a la Huancaína and Causa de Pollo. The brunch is inclusive of unlimited Mojitos, Bloody Marys, Mimosas, Sangria and Bellinis. For the younger munchkins (and kids at heart), face painting and snow cone and cotton candy machines are a part of the festivities.

For reservations, please call 305.466.9191. Brunch is available from 12 – 4 p.m.

SHOOTERS WATERFRONT: BRUNCH EGGS-TRAVAGANZA

Fort Lauderdale’s sophisticated Intracoastal staple Shooters Waterfront will offer an eggs-travagant Easter Brunch Buffet at $59 per adult and $25 per child years 12 and under. The festivities will commence at 9:30 a.m. with complimentary mimosas for parents and an interactive Easter egg hunt for children. The hunt, lead by the Easter Bunny himself, will feature artfully decorated eggs containing toys hidden throughout Shooters’ spacious waterfront property.

Guests are invited to put all their eggs in one basket with an endless buffet including artisanal cheeses, antipasto, bagels and lox, fresh assorted salads, a Prime Rib carving station, cavatappi and fettuccini pastas, raw bar and sushi; select entrées including salmon and Mahi Mahi; and an all-American Breakfast spread featuring made-to-order omelets, breakfast meats, country potatoes, pancakes, pastries, fresh fruit and desserts. Bottomless Mimosas and Bloody Marys will be available for an additional $20 per person.

Seating is limited. For reservations, please call 954.566.2855. Complimentary valet parking and boat docking are available.

TOSCANA DIVINO: THIS EASTER, DECADENCE IS SERVED

Toscana Divino is celebrating Easter with a “Pasqua a Toscano Divino” special menu, crafted by Executive Chef Andrea Marchesin, for $55 per person. Guests are welcomed with a refreshing glass of Cà del Bosco Franciacorta wine. This fresh and crisp Italian sparkling wine is the perfect way to start this festive Sunday.

The three-course menu includes a Bouquet di Asparagi, a tasteful assembly of raw asparagus, frisee, ricotta and black truffle; followed by Stinco di Agnello, a richly braised lamb shank paired with potatoes and smoked tomato as the main course. To complete the dining experience, guests can enjoy the Pesca Melba, a scoop of melted vanilla ice cream with peach in syrup and amaretto. Guests can also order from the a la carte menu, including favorites such as Pappardelle Finocchiona, Tortelli Ricotta e Spinaci, and Carbonara di Mare.

For reservations, please call 305.930.8052. The Easter prix fixe menu is available from 12:00 p.m. – 11 p.m.