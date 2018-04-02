Errol Clarke, Volunteer at North Shore Medical Center

Errol Clarke has been a volunteer at North Shore Medical Center for the last three years.

He is passionate about helping people and serving his community, which is why he is a volunteer at North Shore Medical Center.

When he retired from the hotel industry, he knew this is where he wanted to be.

He feels blessed that he can volunteer, and he just celebrated his 78th birthday.

He has three children, and one of them is a nurse. He says he is very thankful to have great health so he can keep volunteering at the hospital.

He looks forward to volunteering at North Shore Medical Center for many more years and is willing to always do whatever is asked of him to help out.