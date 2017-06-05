GILI’S BEACH CLUB TREATS FATHERS TO A SMOOTH TENNESSEE WHISKEY

Don’t wait until Father’s Day to celebrate dad! Just steps away from the ocean, Gili’s Beach Club offers families a tasty and interactive new dining experience featuring Lava Stone Grills on the Friday and Saturday prior to Father’s Day. Dad can revel in a casual outdoor dinner and choose from a menu of savory meats, vegetables, and seafood, and then grill his own entree at the table on a scorching 700-degree volcanic lava stone. To top it all off, fathers who order any Lava Stone Grill dinner will receive a complimentary Old No. 7 Jack Daniels Tennessee whiskey cocktail – specially created and inspired by Executive Chef Kurtis Jantz’s own fond memories with his father.

Located at 18001 Collins Avenue in the Trump International Beach Resort, Gili’s Beach Club is open seven days a week starting at 11:00 a.m. The Lava Stone Grill dinner is available from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Valet parking is complimentary for restaurant guests. For reservations, call 305-692-5777.



BURGERS GALORE AT ARAXI BURGER IN SURFSIDE

Treat dad to a truly mouthwatering burger this Father’s Day at this NEW surfside burger joint that crafts burgers unlike any other. Located in Miami’s uptown beach town, Araxi Burger boasts over 15 signature burgers, beers, chicken sandwiches, salads and more. Dad’s can choose several kinds of protein for their burgers including lamb, veggie, salmon and Kosher Angus beef. The most popular options are The Mexican which has chipotle dressing, cilantro, avocado and mushrooms; and The Araxi with garlic sautéed mushroom, caramelized onion, and swiss cheese. Araxi Burger also offers over 15 signature milkshakes and an extensive dessert menu. Located at 9551 Harding Ave, Surfside, FL 33154 / (305) 861-1060.