Florida Community Bank Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FCB), is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Caserta as a Treasury Management Sales Officer at FCB’s corporate office, located at 2500 Weston Road in Weston, FL. In this role, Caserta will provide Treasury Management support to commercial and retail partners by providing written proposals, analyzing accounts for treasury services, managing implementation of all treasury products and services, and identifying opportunities for other lines of business.

Caserta is a seasoned banking professional with more than 25 years of financial experience. He has held numerous positions during his 25-year tenure with SunTrust Bank and served as a Vice President of Southeast Bank before that. Caserta also currently serves as an adjunct professor at the University of Phoenix’s South Florida campus.

“We are pleased to add Michael Caserta to the FCB team. We believe he brings valuable experience to our organization and the Treasury team,” said Kent Ellert, President and Chief Executive Officer, Florida Community Bank. “Our South Florida customers and employees will benefit greatly from his knowledge and expertise.”

Caserta earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Villanova University in Villanova, Pennsylvania and also received an MBA from Nova Southeastern University. As an active member of the community, Caserta is the co-founder and board member of Gold Coast Association for Financial Professionals, serves as a member of the Broward County School Board and is active in the Coral Springs chapter of Toastmasters. He can be reached at mcaserta@fcb1923.com and is available for meetings by appointment. For more information about FCB, please visit FloridaCommunityBank.com.