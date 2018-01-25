Flo Rida Scheduled to headline 2018 Florida AIDS Walk & Music Festival

The 2018 Florida AIDS Walk and Music Festival – an annual 5K walk to raise funds for HIV/AIDS services throughout Florida – will gather over 2,000 participants and feature a performance by multi-award winning recording artist Flo Rida. Scheduled for Sunday, March 18, 2017 on beautiful Fort Lauderdale Beach, Flo Rida will perform a 90-minute concert immediately following the annual Florida AIDS walk. Hosted by AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, and presented by WellFargo and AHF Pharmacy, a national chain of pharmacies supporting US & global HIV care, the Florida AIDS walk is a highly anticipated event aimed at increasing South Florida’s awareness, prevention, and treatment efforts against the spread of HIV.

An American rapper, singer and composer, originally from Carol City, Florida, since launching his career in 2008, with his breakout single “Low”, Flo Rida has been a staple in the top 10 of the U.S. music charts. This internationally acclaimed artist has sold over 80 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling music artists. His catalog includes the international hit singles “Right Round”, “Club Can’t Handle Me”, “Good Feeling”, “Wild Ones”, “Whistle”, “I Cry”, “G.D.F.R.”, and “My House”.

“We are incredibly excited to have Flo Rida joining us as the headline performer for the 2018 Florida AIDS Walk and Music Festival,” said Michael Kahane, Southern Bureau Chief for AIDS Healthcare Foundation. “He has previously been involved with this event and was an amazing spokesperson in helping to both raise funds for our 9 beneficiaries as well as raise awareness of the devastating impact of HIV/AIDS on the South Florida community. He will be a terrific conclusion for our 13th annual Florida AIDS Walk event.”

Now in its 13th year, The Florida AIDS Walk & Music Festival has featured an array of award-winning artists, including Salt-N-Pepa, DNCE, The Go-Go’s, The B-52’s and Chaka Khan. Annually, this impactful and fun-filled event, attracts a diverse array of groups and individual participants and raises over a million dollars to support local, non-profit agencies in south Florida that are working to address the growing HIV/AIDS epidemic plaguing the Broward and Miami-Dade communities. The event helps to remind the community that HIV/AIDS is till impacting our community by increasing the community’s awareness, education, and prevention efforts all with the objective of reducing the spread of HIV.

Organizations benefiting from the 2018 event include:

SAVE

SUNSHINE SOCIAL SERVICES, INC.

THE POVERELLO CENTER

THE PRIDE CENTER AT EQUALITY PARK

LATINOS SALUD

THE WORLD AIDS MUSEUM AND EDUCATIONAL CENTER

PRIDELINES

OASIS FLORIDA

URBAN LEAGUE OF BROWARD COUNTY

Registration for the walk & music festival is available at www.floridaaidswalk.org.

“The goal of the walk & music fest is to treat the participants to a magical day of music, food, and friends at the beach, which reinforcing the notion that we are united in the fight against HIV/AIDS.,” said Imara Canady, AHF Regional Director of Communications & Community Engagement. “The walk also motivates everyone to support and fight for one another in this battle throughout the year. “

HIV/AIDS in Florida

According to recent statistics from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC):

Florida ranked 1st among the 50 states in the number of HIV diagnoses;

Three Florida cities, made the top 15 cities nationally, when it comes to number of people with HIV. Miami is at the top of the list, with Jacksonville and Orlando at the tenth and 11th spots, respectively; and

Miami-Dade and Broward counties ranked top in the nation of new HIV diagnosis.