Florida Community Bank Names Melanie Sanchez New Treasury Management Sales Officer

Florida Community Bank (FCB) is pleased to announce Melanie Sanchez as the Treasury Management Sales Officer in Weston, Florida. Sanchez brings exceptional leadership experience in correspondent banking, commercial lending and overall business development to FCB. With more than eight years of financial service and management experience, Sanchez will implement new treasury policy and strengthen FCB’s Treasury Management services.

Sanchez previously held roles at FCB as Assistant Vice President, HUB Manager of four banking centers in Doral, Bird Road, Blue Lagoon and Pinecrest in the Miami market. She increased deposits and loans for each branch, while cross selling fee income generating products, and training her team on sales performance and maintaining a low cost of funds. In addition, Sanchez has served as First Vice President, Head of Domestic Banking at Internal Finance Bank, where she led the private banking center and the treasury division. Sanchez has a proven track record of exceeding quarterly sales goals and increasing overall sales production.

“Melanie is energetic and passionate professional, and we are honored to welcome her back to FCB,” said Kent Ellert, President and Chief Executive Officer, Florida Community Bank. “She combines deep knowledge of the commercial banking industry with strong relationships in this market, and we are confident she will provide the best customized Treasury Management solutions for FCB’s Middle Market Commercial clients.”

Sanchez received a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Florida International University in Miami. She is fluent in Spanish and conversational proficiency in Italian, and in line with FCB’s philanthropic initiatives, Sanchez volunteers as a Committee Chair for the Easter Seals of South Florida, The Seals Young Professionals. Sanchez can be contacted at (954) 984-3306 and will be based out of FCB’s Corporate Office located at 2500 Weston Rd. #300 Weston, FL 33331. For more information on FCB, please visit FloridaCommunityBank.com.