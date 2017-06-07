FCB is pleased to announce the promotion of Jonathan Simoens to Commercial Banking Director. In his new role, Simoens will be responsible for growing FCB’s commercial lending platform throughout Florida, while providing clients with best-in-class service and customized banking solutions.

Simoens has 20 years of banking industry experience including credit underwriting, portfolio management and commercial banking. He has served in different roles within FCB since March 2011, including Credit Underwriting Team Leader, Commercial Credit Manager, Credit Site Director for Southwest Florida, and C&I Credit Director for the state of Florida. Before FCB, Simoens held commercial and credit roles at U.S. Century Bank and Mercantil Commercebank.

“Jonathan is committed to providing optimized and customized banking solutions to our customers at Florida’s leading businesses,” said Kent Ellert, President and Chief Executive Officer, Florida Community Bank. “He knows and understands the commercial banking industry and we are proud to offer him this new position and watch him excel in this role.”

Simoens received a Bachelor’s degree in Finance as well as a Master’s in International Business from Florida International University in Miami. He is bilingual in English and Spanish. He is based out of Weston, Florida and can be reached at 305-662-4550.

For more information on FCB’s commercial banking, please visit http://floridacommunitybank.com/commercial-banking.