Florida Medical Center is the First in Broward County to Earn Bariatric and Robotic Surgery Accreditation from Surgical Review Corporation

Florida Medical Center is the first hospital in Broward County to achieve accreditation as a Center of Excellence in Bariatric and Robotic Surgery by Surgical Review Corporation (SRC). The Bariatric and Robotic Center of Excellence Accreditation distinguishes this hospital for providing the highest quality of care to its patients as determined by an independent, external process of evaluation. Status as an accredited organization means Florida Medical Center meets nationally recognized standards.

”I would like to congratulate our entire bariatric and robotic team, including our medical director, Dr. Fernando Bayron,” said Trey Abshier, CEO of Florida Medical Center. “We are truly changing people’s lives for the better.”

Healthcare organizations seeking accreditation by SRC undergo an extensive self-assessment and on-site inspection. This process includes physicians, nurses, and administrators who are actively involved in the accredited program. The inspection is consultative and educational, presenting best practices to help an organization improve its care and services.

“It is very rewarding to have our dedication and excellent outcomes in bariatric and robotic surgery recognized,” said Dr. Fernando Bayron, Medical Director of the Bariatric Program at Florida Medical Center. “Our entire team is proud of this achievement.”

Florida Medical Center offers the da Vinci Surgical System. This advanced technology is designed to offer greater control and access to hard-to-reach areas, allowing extremely complex operations to be performed through just a few small incisions. The da Vinci Xi System was designed with the goal of further advancing the technology used in minimally invasive surgery. We also offer the Si technology. The robot can be used across a spectrum of minimally invasive surgical procedures and has been optimized for multi-quadrant surgeries in the areas of gynecology, urology, oncology thoracic, cardiac, hepatobiliary and general surgery. The Surgical Weight Loss Center of Excellence offers gastric bypass surgery, sleeve gastrectomy and the adjustable gastric band.