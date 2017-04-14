This Easter, Neomi’s is celebrating á la sunny side up. Neomi’s invites Floridian locals and visitors alike to indulge in a “Sunshine State” bottomless Mimosa and Bellini bar and festive brunch. Highlights of the spring brunch menu include Tuna Poke; Cajun Shrimp and Biscuit Martinis; Peter Rabbit’s Dream Slaw with Golden Raisins, Tamari Ginger and Maple Dressing; Country Ham; Calle Ocho Braised Short Ribs with Fried Plantains; and Slow-Roasted Lamb Shank, carved to order and served with Medianoche Bread, Little Havana Plantain Chips and Garlic Mojo. Neomi’s offers kid-friendly favorites for little hoppers, too. Brunch concludes with an array of scrumptious desserts from colorful Peeps S’mores to Pineapple & Mango Upside Down Cake with Bourbon Caramel Sauce, Glazed Doughnut Bread Pudding Cake, Strawberry & Passion Fruit Pavlova’s, and more. The Easter bunny also will make a special appearance and hand out treats at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.

The special spring-inspired brunch takes place from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, 2017. The cost is $55 per adult and $25 per child (5-12 years old). Tax and gratuity are additional. Four and under eat free. Unlimited champagne, mimosas, and bellinis are an additional $20 per person.

Neomi’s is located in the Trump International Beach Resort at 18001 Collins Avenue in Sunny Isles. Valet parking is complimentary for brunch guests. Spaces are limited and reservations are required. For reservations, call 305-692-5770.