This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Kitchen 305, located at Newport Beachside Hotel & Resort, has partnered with dynamic 13-year-old Food Network “Kids BBQ Championship” Winner Tyler Zager to launch a creative new kids menu. The teen chef has created a menu featuring fun and fresh twists on classic kids’ cuisine. Kitchen 305 will kick off the launch of these new dishes on Friday, May 12th and donating 100% of the profits on the launch day to No Kid Hungry.

“Being a kid, is about so much more than eating hot dogs,” said Chef Tyler Zager. “I wanted to create a new menu with fun and creative dishes that kids like me like so I used some tricks I learned from celebrity chefs like Bobby Flay and Marcus Samuelsson to put a young, fun and modern twist on things. We like cool dishes too!”

The main entrees include a Bacon Wrapped Hotdog on a pretzel bun served on top of a wooden dog-shaped board with a side of fries in a mini fryer basket; Captain Crunch Coated Fried Chicken n’ Waffles carefully stacked in a pirate’s hat; Chicken or Vegetable Quesadillas; Make Your Own Pizza, which includes the uncooked dough on a pizza peel with tomato sauce, cheese and pepperoni served on the side then taken back to the kitchen to be cooked; Poppety Popcorn Shrimp popping out of a retro popcorn box with additional shrimp served on a bed of popcorn; Boneless Wings with Tyler’s Secret BBQ Sauce; Kids 305 Spaghetti with a choice of butter, marinara sauce, or kale pesto; and Hamburgerliciousness with melted cheesepaired with fries in a mini fryer basket and served on a wooden faux grill.

Each meal is accompanied by a choice of Curly Fries, Apples with Caramel Dipping or Sweet Potato Fries with Marshmallow Dipping Sauce. For the sweet-inclined kids (most likely all kids), the dessert selection includes a scrumptious Star Fish Ice Cream Sandwich, Brownie A La Mode, Cookie Sampler Plate with Milk or Build-Your-Own Sundae.

“Just in time for summer break, we are excited to launch a new kids menu by a real TV star chef who also happens to be a kid himself,” explains Steven Hurowitz, Owner of Newport Beachside Hotel & Resort. “From day one, Kitchen 305 at the Newport has prided itself on being a family-friendly destination for locals and vacationers alike and Tyler’s culinary expertise and familiarity with this audience was the perfect fit.”

Tyler’s interest in cooking began when he joined his grandmother in the kitchen at a young age. His passion grew stronger as he began to take cooking lessons at Chefs and Artists, a local kids’ culinary school, as well as Publix Aprons cooking school. He was elated to be chosen as one of the contestants on Food Network’s “Kids BBQ Championship” last year and went on to win the competition. He has also appeared as a host on the Food Network’s “Beat Bobby Flay” Kids Takeover episode.

Tyler’s philanthropic efforts include a monthly bake sale at his local farmer’s market to raise funds for No Kid Hungry, an organization dedicated to ending childhood hunger in America. This year, the organization recognized Tyler as a No Kid Hungry Bake Sale Hero.

ABOUT KITCHEN 305 Located adjacent to the lobby of the Newport Beachside Hotel & Resort, Kitchen 305 is a dining and entertainment destination featuring American-eclectic fare at its best. Known for its world famous All You Can Eat Lobster Wednesdays and All You Can Eat King Crab Fridays, Kitchen 305 caters to visitors and locals with a unique dining experience. The restaurant is located at 16701 Collins Ave. in Sunny Isles Beach. For more information, visit http://www.kitchen305miami.com .