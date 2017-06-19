Ford “Salute to Education” Scholarship Recipients Awarded Additional $4,000 from Florida Panthers Foundation

On June 13, four Miami-Dade and Broward County High School students visited the Florida Panthers headquarters at the BB&T Center for a $4,000 scholarship check presentation with Matthew Caldwell, President & CEO of the Florida Panthers. The four students are part of Salute to Education Inc., a scholarship program created and funded by the Miami-Dade and Broward County Ford and Lincoln dealers and Ford Motor Company.

Earlier this month, Salute to Education awarded $168,000 in scholarships and laptop computers to 112 recent high school graduates during the 23rd Annual Salute to Education Scholarship Awards Luncheon. As part of his keynote speech, Caldwell challenged students to a push-up contest in which four students participated in and were each awarded $1000 in addition to their scholarship.

The four students awarded with the scholarships are Renaldo Flowers (Miami Jackson High School – Athletics), David Fernandez (School for Advanced Studies, Homestead Campus – Math/Science), Ian Tyrell (Miramar – Athletics) and Nicholas Matese (American Heritage – Leadership Service). Prior to the check presentation, the students received a VIP tour of the arena led by Caldwell, which included a visit into the Panthers locker room and training facilities. Footage of their experience is available online: https://www.nhl.com/panthers/video/c-52227403.